Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROG stock opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. B. Riley upped their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

