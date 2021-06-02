Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. QAD posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 395.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in QAD by 8,641.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QAD by 692.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in QAD by 163.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in QAD by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $72.42 on Friday. QAD has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

