Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $82.00

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.