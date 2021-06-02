Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $82.00

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
PLL opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.35.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
