Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

