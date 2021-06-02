Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $110,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192,107 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $447.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.20. The company has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.57 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

