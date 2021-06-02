Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) PT at €3.27

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.27 ($3.84).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

AF opened at €4.75 ($5.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €4.82. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

