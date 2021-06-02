Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and $9.56 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.01038366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.15 or 0.09670000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053035 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

