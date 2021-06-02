Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMVT stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $920.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

