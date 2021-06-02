Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $182.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.98.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

