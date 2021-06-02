STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

