HyperExchange (HX) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $615,718.43 and approximately $2,548.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00288059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00188076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.01063147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.99 or 1.00032609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032654 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.