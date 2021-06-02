TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $2,773.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

