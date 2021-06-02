65,900 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.