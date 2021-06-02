Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.60% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGAM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,348,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seaport Global Acquisition news, CEO Stephen C. Smith purchased 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,661.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SGAM opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Seaport Global Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

