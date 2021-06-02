Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,693 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

