Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,246.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.