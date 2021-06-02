Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,783 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Saia by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $233.98 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

