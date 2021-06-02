Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

