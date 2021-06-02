Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,624 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $196,000.

RWO stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

