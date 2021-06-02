Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,987 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,572,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,401,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

LPL Financial stock opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.