Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 19.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 374.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $325.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.