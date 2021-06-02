Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.