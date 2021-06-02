Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 268.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

LKQ opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

