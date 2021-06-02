Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 240,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57. Investar has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

