Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Increases By 34.7%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Seacoast Bancorp stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,970 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned 1.81% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.