Short Interest in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Rises By 36.6%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $154,418.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 115,923 shares of company stock worth $755,240. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.