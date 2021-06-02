Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

