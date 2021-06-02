State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,063 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $339.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.51 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

