Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $145.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.

AMBA opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

