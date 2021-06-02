Pitcairn Co. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 184.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

