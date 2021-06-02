Accel Wealth Management Has $86,000 Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 254,078 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

