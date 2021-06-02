Accel Wealth Management Has $66,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.79. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $113.48.

