CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of CHSCP stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99. CHS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.