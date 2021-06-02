Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of IVH stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

