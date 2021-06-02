Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

