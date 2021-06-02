Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

