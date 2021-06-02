AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

POWW opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.