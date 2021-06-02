Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.27% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.