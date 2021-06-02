Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $80.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.63 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

