Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $67.67

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in New Relic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $62.73 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

