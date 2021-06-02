LunchMoney Market Capitalization Tops $462,542.89 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $462,542.89 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.01046502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.78 or 0.09642446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052592 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

