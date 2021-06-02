MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $92.97 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $8.66 or 0.00023207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $92.97 million and $234,044.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.82 or 0.00527644 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.28 or 0.01359934 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,739,288 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

