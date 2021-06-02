State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 104,224 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,525 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 252,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

