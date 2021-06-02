Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $375,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

