Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Critical Analysis

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million 20.96 -$52.75 million ($0.60) -225.32 Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99% Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beyond Meat and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 8 5 0 1.95 Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $125.06, suggesting a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs

