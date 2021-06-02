Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

