6,345 Shares in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

PFXF stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

