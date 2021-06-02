First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

FMB stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

