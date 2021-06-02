Accel Wealth Management Sells 372 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

