Accel Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares during the period.

IGIB opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

